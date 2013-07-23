RPT-Chevron awards 550 mln stg contracts for N.Sea projects

LONDON, July 23 U.S. oil company Chevron Corp
said it awarded contracts worth 550 million pounds
($845.32 million) to suppliers for two projects in the North
Sea.
The company said on Tuesday that it signed deals for
equipment with OneSubsea UK, partly owned by Cameron,
French company Technip, and Norway's Aker Solutions
and that the manufacturing would take place in British
facilities in Leeds, Aberdeen and Newcastle.
Final investment decisions for Chevron's Alder oil field in
the central North Sea and its Rosebank field off the west coast
of the Shetlands are due later this year and in 2014
respectively.
"Both projects have received support from UK government
efforts to stimulate new developments through field allowances,"
said Craig May, managing director of Chevron Upstream Europe.
Britain is focused on maximising its remaining North Sea
resources and is looking to the oil industry to help revive the
economy in the wake of big falls in production in recent years
which have acted as a drag on growth.
"The Rosebank and Alder projects are worth billions of
pounds and will unlock significant new oil and gas reserves,"
British Energy Minister Michael Fallon said.