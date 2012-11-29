版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 30日 星期五

New Issue - Chevron sells $4 bln in 2 parts

Nov 29 Chevron Corp on Wednesday sold $4
billion of senior notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    Barclays Capital, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley  were the
active joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: CHEVRON

TRANCHE 1
AMT $2 BLN      COUPON 1.104 PCT   MATURITY    12/05/2017   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   06/05/2013 
MOODY'S Aa1     YIELD 1.104 PCT    SETTLEMENT  12/05/2012   
S&P DOUBLE-A    SPREAD 47 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 7.5 BPS
    
TRANCHE 2
AMT $2 BLN      COUPON 2.355 PCT   MATURITY    12/05/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   06/05/2013 
MOODY'S Aa1     YIELD 2.355 PCT    SETTLEMENT  12/05/2012   
S&P DOUBLE-A    SPREAD 72 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 12 BPS

