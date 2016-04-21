Ex-oil trader, consultant charged with conspiracy to defraud Chevron

April 21 A former Chevron Corp trader
and an oil company consultant have been arrested and charged
with running a kickback scheme that allegedly enriched them
while cheating Chevron out of the full value of trades, U.S.
authorities said on Thursday.
The former trader, Shawn Thomas Potts, 41, surrendered to
federal authorities in Houston on Thursday, and consultant
Robert Stanley Corbitt, 71, was arrested on Wednesday, the U.S.
Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas said in a
statement.
Both men declined to comment when reached by phone.
Chevron said it was aware the government had charged Potts,
whom it called a former Chevron UK subsidiary employee. "Chevron
is a victim in this case and has cooperated with law enforcement
agencies investigating the alleged violations," the company said
in a statement.
An indictment charges Potts and Corbitt with wire fraud and
conspiracy to launder money while running a scheme from 2004 to
2012. It also charges Corbitt with filing a false tax return.
Potts, who was based in New Jersey and later in London,
steered oil trades to counterparties who were willing to pay him
kickbacks, according to the indictment. The indictment alleges
the scheme deprived Chevron of the honest services of its
employee, Potts.
Corbitt, who worked as a consultant to counterparties on
Chevron transactions, obtained kickbacks on transactions
involving Potts, the indictment says.
The indictment lists alleged kickbacks totaling over $1
million dollars.
No counterparties or their employees were charged in the
indictment.
Some of the kickbacks were recorded by unnamed executives of
Tuscan Petroleum AG, the indictment says; a phone number for
Tuscan Petroleum in Houston was disconnected. Tuscan resold some
of the oil it purchased to Valero Marketing and Supply Co, the
indictment says; Valero did not immediately return requests for
comment.
Corbitt sent kickback payments to Potts through a Cayman
Islands bank account, authorities said. The scheme involved
Chevron oil purchases from Cameroon in West Africa, Belarus and
Russia, among other places, they said.
The two men and their conspirators concealed the kickback
scheme from Chevron by submitting false invoices, filing false
tax returns, and receiving kickback funds in cash, according to
the indictment.
As part of the scheme, Potts' mother was put on the payroll
of a conspiring business, the indictment says. Some funds were
wired directly from Swiss bank accounts to U.S. car dealers for
cars Potts and Corbitt were purchasing, the indictment says.
