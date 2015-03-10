BRIEF-Chevron CEO says Permian, Marcellus focus for U.S. shale

March 10 Chevron Corp

* CEO John Watson says 80 percent production linked to oil prices, says "this is the right positioning and will benefit us in the long run"

* CEO says geothermal business in Indonesia, Philippines "very nicely profitable"

* CEO says received "excellent value" from recent sale of some pipeline, power assets

* Says has positive cash returns on existing production "for the most part"

* Says expects global natural gas demand to jump 45 percent by 2035

* Says expects global LNG demand to almost double by 2025, mostly in pacific basin

* Increases divestment plan, now expects to sell $15 billion worth of assets by 2017, up from $10 billion plan

* Says has reduced Permian shale drilling costs per foot by 20 percent, completion costs by 28 percent

* Says 375 wells planned for Permian shale this year

* Says four wells currently producing at Jack/St. Malo project in Gulf of Mexico, expects additional six online this year

* Says Gorgon LNG project has begun domestic gas export

* Says Wheatstone LNG project now 57 percent complete

* CEO says "we're quite sober about (oil) prices in 2015"

* CEO says not expecting OPEC to cut production, balance oil markets this year

* CEO says expects to make final investment decision on Kazakhstan project this year

* CEO says expects to "consume less cash" in 2016 than 2015

* CEO says expects to maintain AA credit rating

* Says having success in cutting costs for land-based rigs, well construction

* Says if not able to cut costs from all suppliers, "we'll move to re-bid contracts"

* Says Gorgon LNG project's second and third trains should be online next year

* Says expects to restart Angola LNG project in the fourth quarter of 2015

* Says large M&A deal "not something we need to do right now and certainly not my first priority"

* CEO says Venezuelan operations remain profitable

* CEO again calls for United States to fully lift oil export ban

* CEO says main focus among U.S. shales is Permian, Marcellus

* CEO says doesn't want to signal looking for M&A in any specific U.S. shale play

* CEO permitting underway for fourth train at Gorgon LNG project

* Reaffirms forecast for daily output to reach 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent by 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)