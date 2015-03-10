Chevron to boost asset sales as sticks by outlook amid cheap oil

| NEW YORK, March 10
NEW YORK, March 10 Chevron Corp boosted
its asset sales plans by 50 percent to $15 billion by 2017 and
trimmed spending to generate more cash as the second-largest
U.S. oil company reaffirmed plans to raise production 20 percent
despite a plunge in crude prices.
The company also stressed its dividend will continue to
grow, executives said as part of a presentation on Tuesday
designed to show Wall Street that Chevron can thrive despite a
more-than 50 percent drop in oil prices since
last June.
"We're quite sober about (oil) prices in 2015," Chief
Executive John Watson said at the company's annual investor day
in New York. "We know we have to manage costs both in the
short-term and the long-term environments."
In a blunt message to oilfield service providers, Chevron's
Jay Johnson, who is set to become the company's upstream
portfolio chief upon Vice Chairman George Kirkland's retirement
later this year, warned that unless costs come down, "we will
re-bid contracts."
Despite cheap oil, the company's five main growth projects,
including two major liquefied natural gas expansions in
Australia, should lift daily output to 3.1 million barrels of
oil equivalent by 2017, executives said, reaffirming an outlook
set last year. For 2015, Chevron expects daily
output of 2.57 million boepd.
Expansions in the company's Permian shale operations in
Texas also should play a part, Watson said, along with growth in
the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.
Executives said one of their highest priorities is growing
the dividend, currently at $1.07, adding they hope the company
will be cash flow positive by 2017, freeing it from a reliance
on asset sales and debt to fund the quarterly payout.
Chevron plans to spend $35 billion this year, 13 percent
less than in 2014. Spending should ramp down as expansion
projects open toward the end of the decade. Watson stressed that
would remain his core focus, not a large acquisition.
"That's not something we need to do right now and not my
first priority," he said. Last year Watson told Reuters he
wished Chevron had assets in the North Dakota Bakken shale
formation, but considered valuations too high.
Watson said Chevron's focus for U.S. shale will remain the
Marcellus in Pennsylvania and the Permian.
"I wouldn't want to signal that we're looking for an
acquisition in any one play," he said.
Chevron's stock was down about 0.7 percent in Tuesday
afternoon trading to $103.22.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Marguerita Choy)