Chevron sets 2017 budget at $19.8 bln

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 7 Oil and gas major Chevron Corp on Wednesday announced a $19.8 billion capital and exploratory investment program for 2017.
The company said the 2017 budget represents a reduction of 42 percent from 2015 outlays and is expected to be at least 15 percent lower than projected 2016 capital investments.
Chevron said in March it would slash its capital budget by as much as 36 percent in 2017 and 2018. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.