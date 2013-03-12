BRIEF-Chevron CEO says will sell assets "when it makes sense"

March 12 Chevron Corp :
* CEO says will sell assets "when it makes sense to do so"
* Exec Kirkland says its rig count will continue to grow beyond
current count
of 100 drilling rigs, 120 workover rigs
* Chevron's Kirkland says plans to have 23 rigs in the permian
basin by end of
2013
* Exec says plans to drill 2 more wells in carnarvon basin off
Western
Australia this year
* Exec says expects to drill about 90 exploration and appraisal
wells worldwide
this year
* Exec says plans to drill 2 exploration wells in kurdistan
area of Iraq
* Chevron's Kirkland says aims to get to 60-70 percent
long-term sales of lng
before final investment decision on Canada's kitimat
* Chevron's Kirkland says expects permian output of 200,000 bpd
by 2017, nearly
100,000 bpd equivalent in marcellus shale
* Exec says has 4 million acres of shale acreage in central
Europe, negotiating
for another 3 million acres