France's Total snaps up Chevron's Pakistan retail network

DUBAI/PARIS, Sept 17 Total and its
joint venture partner have agreed to buy Chevron Corp's
retail distribution business in Pakistan, following a similar
move by the French energy giant to buy the U.S. firm's Egyptian
retail business in August.
TOTAL PARCO Pakistan Limited, a joint venture between Total
and Pak Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO), will acquire Chevron's
fuel marketing, logistics and aviation business in Pakistan.
The businesses includes 538 petrol stations, sources said,
declining to be named because the matter was private.
Total did not provide a value for the transaction. A
spokesman for Chevron was not available for comment.
Chevron was nearing a sale of its downstream assets in
Pakistan and Egypt, sources told Reuters in May, in a deal which
was seen raising around $300 million for the U.S. oil major. The
company was conducting a separate sale process for both the
businesses, the sources had said.
The second-largest U.S. oil company confirmed at the time
that it was conducting a strategic review of its fuels
operations in Egypt and Pakistan. However, the company said its
lubricants business in Egypt and Pakistan was not included in
the review.
Total said in August that it agreed to buy the Egyptian
retail network of U.S. energy company Chevron, in a move
it said would create its biggest marketing and services
subsidiary outside Europe. [ID: nL6N0GS27Z]