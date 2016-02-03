Chevron says oil leaked at Philippine terminal, fully contained

MANILA Feb 3 The Philippine unit of U.S. oil major Chevron said hundreds of litres of oil leaked into the sea on Tuesday while it was loading fuel to a vessel at its Batangas terminal, south of the capital Manila.

"The leaked product has been recovered from sea and the wharf platform, which is estimated to be less than 300 litres," Chevron Philippines Inc said in a statement on Wednesday.

The leak was discovered at 5 pm local time (0900 GMT) on Tuesday and fuel loading "was immediately stopped and the leak was fully contained as of 7 pm after booms were immediately deployed at the site", the company said.

The vessel was bound for Davao in the southern Mindanao island, Raissa Romina Bautista, manager for policy government and public affairs at Chevron Philippines, told Reuters by phone.

"The real cause (of the leak) is still being investigated," said Bautista.

Chevron said it was cooperating with the Philippine Coast Guard and the Department of Energy about the incident.

Chevron is one of the largest investors in the Philippines, with more than $2 billion in capital investments, according to the company's website. (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)