2013年 10月 10日 星期四

Chevron oil and gas production rises slightly from Q2

Oct 9 Chevron Corp, the second-largest U.S. oil company, said on Wednesday its oil and gas production rose slightly last quarter from a depressed second-quarter level, with maintenance in the Gulf of Mexico curbing overall output.

In its interim update for the third quarter, Chevron said average U.S. oil-equivalent production of oil and gas from wells fell to 651,000 barrels per day in July and August from an average of 659,000 for the entire second quarter.

Worldwide, the company produced 2.59 million bpd in the first two months of the third quarter, up from 2.58 million in the second, with output outside the United States picking up as production projects resumed.
