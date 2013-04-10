UPDATE 1-Chevron production down, Q1 refining hit by maintenance

April 10 Chevron Corp, the
second-largest U.S. oil company, said on Wednesday its
production of oil and gas has declined from a relatively strong
fourth quarter while work on two of its three biggest U.S.
refineries cut into downstream performance.
Output from oil and gas wells - accounting for about nine
tenths of the company's business - declined in the first two
months of the first quarter from the previous quarter, due to
maintenance in the Gulf of Mexico and weather-related downtime
elsewhere.
Maintenance at Chevron's largest refinery in Pascagoula,
Mississippi, the ninth-largest refinery in the country, led to a
decline of 145,000 barrels per day in U.S. refining input from
the previous quarter to 557,000 bpd.
Its domestic refining operations have already been hit hard
by the shutdown of a key unit at its plant in Richmond,
California, after a fire last August. That unit is due to start
up at some point this quarter.
In the second quarter of 2012 - the last period of full U.S.
refining production before the fire - input was 928,000 bpd.
Shares of Chevron, which had closed 0.8 percent higher at
$119.64 in regular trading on Wednesday, were trading 0.3
percent lower after-hours.
Unlike past quarters, the San Ramon, California-based
company did not indicate where its first-quarter earnings were
headed in its quarterly interim update on Wednesday.
On the upstream side, Chevron's average U.S. oil-equivalent
production of oil and gas from wells fell to 663,000 bpd in
January and February from an average 674,000 for the entire
fourth quarter.
Worldwide, the company's output came off a fourth quarter
when it hit its highest level since mid-2011, with the company
producing 2.64 million bpd in the first two months of the
quarter, down from 2.67 million in the fourth quarter.
The company is targeting 2.65 million bpd this year, with
growth of 25 percent expected by 2017.