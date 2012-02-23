Chevron delays Nigeria natural gas plant phase by 3 years

Feb 23 Chevron Corp has pushed back the expansion of a natural gas processing plant in Nigeria, originally slated for this year, by another three years, according to the U.S. oil company's annual report out on Thursday.

Phase B of the Escravos Gas Plant, designed to gather 120 million cubic feet of natural gas per day from eight offshore fields and then compress and transport it to onshore facilities, had already been delayed by a year.

Construction continued on Phase B last year, Chevron said, and the project is now expected to be completed in 2016.