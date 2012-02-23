Chevron delays Nigeria natural gas plant phase by 3 years

Feb 23 Chevron Corp has pushed
back the expansion of a natural gas processing plant in Nigeria,
originally slated for this year, by another three years,
according to the U.S. oil company's annual report out on
Thursday.
Phase B of the Escravos Gas Plant, designed to gather 120
million cubic feet of natural gas per day from eight offshore
fields and then compress and transport it to onshore facilities,
had already been delayed by a year.
Construction continued on Phase B last year, Chevron said,
and the project is now expected to be completed in 2016.