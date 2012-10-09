版本:
中国
2012年 10月 10日

Chevron sees Q3 earnings down vs Q2, Richmond out through Q4

Oct 9 Chevron Corp, the second-largest U.S. oil company, said on Tuesday that its third-quarter profit would be substantially lower than the previous quarter as a weak performance from its oil and gas production arm got no help from the refining side.

The company said the key crude unit at its refinery in Richmond, California, which was badly damaged in an Aug. 6 fire, would remain offline through the fourth quarter.

