版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 11日 星期五 06:09 BJT

Chevron sees "notably higher" Q4 profit as output grows

Jan 10 Chevron Corp said its fourth-quarter profits would be "notably higher" than the previous quarter as oil and gas output bounced back and the second-largest U.S. oil company booked a $1.4 billion gain on an asset transaction.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc announced in August a swap of interests in two fields off the Australian coast for Chevron's holdings in the Browse liquefied natural gas project.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐