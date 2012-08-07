版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 8日 星期三

Chevron says Richmond refinery still operating

Aug 7 Chevron Corp said on Tuesday that its refinery in Richmond, California, was still operating following a blaze that engulfed its crude unit late on Monday.

"We are still continuing to operate," said spokesman Brent Tippen, adding that he could not yet provide details on which specific parts of the 245,000-barrels-per-day plant were running.

