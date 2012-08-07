Chevron says Richmond refinery still operating

BRIEF-Cigna sets full year cash dividend of $0.04 per share
* Sets FY cash dividend of $0.04per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 7 Chevron Corp said on Tuesday that its refinery in Richmond, California, was still operating following a blaze that engulfed its crude unit late on Monday.
"We are still continuing to operate," said spokesman Brent Tippen, adding that he could not yet provide details on which specific parts of the 245,000-barrels-per-day plant were running.
* Sets FY cash dividend of $0.04per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Agreed to issue and sell cdn $250 million principal amount of 5.25% senior unsecured notes
* Algoma Central Corporation reports operating results for the year ended december 31, 2016