Chevron says some Richmond refinery units still running

BRIEF-Barbra C. Keck became CFO of Delcath Systems effective Feb. 21- SEC filing
RICHMOND, Calif Aug 7 Chevron Corp. said parts of its 245,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery in Richmond, California, were still operating on Monday evening after a major fire hit the sole crude unit at the plant.
In a briefing at the site, plant manager Nigel Hearn told journalists that a leak had been discovered at the crude distillation unit shortly before the fire. As the leak grew larger, they evacuated workers, he said. The refinery had been running at 230,000 bpd prior to the blaze.
Hearn did not specify which units at the plant were still operating.
* Interface Inc - Gould succeeds Daniel Hendrix as ceo; Hendrix to continue as board chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WEIBO REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2016 FINANCIAL RESULTS