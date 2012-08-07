版本:
2012年 8月 7日

Chevron says some Richmond refinery units still running

RICHMOND, Calif Aug 7 Chevron Corp. said parts of its 245,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery in Richmond, California, were still operating on Monday evening after a major fire hit the sole crude unit at the plant.

In a briefing at the site, plant manager Nigel Hearn told journalists that a leak had been discovered at the crude distillation unit shortly before the fire. As the leak grew larger, they evacuated workers, he said. The refinery had been running at 230,000 bpd prior to the blaze.

Hearn did not specify which units at the plant were still operating.

