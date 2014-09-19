Chevron taps Deutsche Bank to find buyers for Hawaiian refinery - source

| NEW YORK, Sept 19
NEW YORK, Sept 19 Chevron Corp has hired
an investment bank to identify potential buyers of its 54,000
barrel-a-day refinery in Kapolei on the Hawaiian island of Oahu,
a company official said.
Deutsche Bank AG was retained to sell the plant,
according to another person familiar with the sale, who was not
authorized to speak on the matter publicly. Deustsche Bank
declined to comment.
"After much consideration, Chevron's downstream and chemical
leadership has decided to engage an investment banking firm to
identify potential parties interested in the purchase of our
assets in Hawaii. No decision has been made at this time other
than to determine the level of interest of potential buyers,"
Chevron spokesman Braden Reddall said on Friday.
The Hawaiian facility is among the company's smallest
refineries.
The search for a buyer was previously reported by Bloomberg.
In 2009, the San Ramon, California-based company weighed
closing the refinery and then later considered turning it into a
terminal, but eventually decided against both options.
Chevron plans to sell about $10 billion of assets in the
next three years, up from about $7 billion in asset sales in the
previous three years.
Chevron Chief Executive Officer John Watson told analysts in
March most of the new asset sales would involve uncompetitive
parts of the company's oil and natural gas exploration and
production business.
Closing the plant would leave Hawaii with a single
93,500-barrel-a-day refinery that Par Petroleum Corp
bought from Tesoro Corp last year.
(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault
and Tom Brown)