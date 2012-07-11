REFILE-UPDATE 1-Chevron Brazil spill report expected next week-regulator

* Reglator's report may influence proceedings against
Chevron
* Police lab says spill caused no harm to marine life -
papers
* Prosecutor calls police lab report 'a farce'
* Oil regulator mulls raising fines for violations
By Leonardo Goy
BRASILIA, July 11 Brazil's oil regulator said on
Wednesday it expects to release a report next week on the causes
of a November oil spill in an offshore field operated by Chevron
Corp, an accident that led to criminal charges and civil
suits seeking nearly $20 billion in damages.
The report from the ANP, as the regulator is known, is
expected to provide the official government explanation of the
accident, which spilled about 3,000 barrels of oil into the
Atlantic Ocean northeast of Rio de Janeiro.
The report may influence civil and criminal proceedings
against Chevron, the second-largest U.S. oil company, its
drilling contractor, Transocean, and 17 of their
employees.
The report may also form the basis of new fines against the
two companies. Chevron and Transocean have already been hit with
citations that could result in more than $50 million in fines
from the ANP, Brazil's environment protection agency Ibama, and
other government bodies.
The ANP is considering raising its fine schedule as a result
of the Chevron spill, though any changes would not apply to the
current case, the oil regulator's director general, Magda
Chambriard, told senators at hearings in Brasilia.
The agency wants to raise maximum fines for some oil
drilling and production rule violations to 30 million reais
($14.7 million) per violation from 2 million reais, she said.
With the addition of proposed aggravating factors, the top fine
could rise to 150 million reais, she added.
"We are confident that (Transocean) acted responsibly and
quickly, following the highest industry standards," said Guy
Cantwell, Transocean's communications chief in Houston.
Chevron's head of communications, Kurt Glaubitz, said
protecting the environment is "a core Chevron value."
"Continuous monitoring of the incident area shows no
discernible environmental impact to marine life or human
health," Glaubitz said in an e-mail.
Brazil's O Globo and Folha de S. Paulo daily newspapers
reported on Wednesday that the Federal Police lab in Rio de
Janeiro had found that the spill did not kill or harm marine
life.
The lab report, completed in April but never made public,
was obtained by O Globo and Folha this week, the newspapers
said, without explaining how they got the information.
Brazilian courts and police typically do not allow the
p ubl i c access to criminal investigations and court proceedings
until a verdict is reached.
Despite the sealed proceedings, prosecutors and police often
leak information to the media in high-profile cases. Nearly all
Brazilian legal proceedings are conducted in writing rather than
through open testimony in court.
Some of the spilled oil could have been absorbed into the
ocean floor, Folha reported, citing Rosemari de Oliveira Almeida
and Emiliano Santos Rodrigues, the authors of the lab report.
Federal prosecutor Eduardo Santos de Oliveira, who launched
the criminal and civil cases against Chevron, Transocean and the
17 employees and executives, called the report "a farce," O
Globo said.
The report does not invalidate conflicting studies from
Brazil's environmental and oil agencies about the spill's impact
on marine life, the newspapers said.
The ANP and Brazil's environmental protection agency Ibama
have said there was damage, Folha reported.
But Silvio Jablonski, a senior ANP official, told a
Brazilian Senate hearing in March that Chevron was "not
negligent" and that the spill "caused no discernable damage to
the environment."
Santos de Oliveira is seeking 40 billion reais ($19.6
billion) in civil damages from Chevron and Transocean. He has
described the spill as one of the worst ecological disasters in
Brazil's history.
Globo and Folha said the Federal Police officer in charge of
the case, Fabio Scliar, declined to comment on the police lab
report.