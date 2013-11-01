Chevron earnings down on refining, well output rises

Nov 1 Chevron Corp, the second-largest U.S. oil company, reported on Friday a decline in quarterly profit due to the impact of lower refining margins, while oil and gas production increased but remained short of its target.

Third-quarter net income fell to $4.95 billion, or $2.57 per share, from $5.25 billion, or $2.69 per share, a year earlier.

The company produced 2.59 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the quarter, up from 2.52 million bpd a year earlier. The company has been targeting 2.65 million bpd for this year, with output expected to grow by 25 percent by 2017.