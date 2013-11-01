Chevron earnings down on refining, well output rises

BRIEF-Lockheed Martin has licensed Dermoskeleton from B-Temia Inc
* Lockheed Martin Corp - has licensed bionic augmentation technology Dermoskeleton from B-Temia Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 1 Chevron Corp, the second-largest U.S. oil company, reported on Friday a decline in quarterly profit due to the impact of lower refining margins, while oil and gas production increased but remained short of its target.
Third-quarter net income fell to $4.95 billion, or $2.57 per share, from $5.25 billion, or $2.69 per share, a year earlier.
The company produced 2.59 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the quarter, up from 2.52 million bpd a year earlier. The company has been targeting 2.65 million bpd for this year, with output expected to grow by 25 percent by 2017.
* Instagram says launching new Direct to make it easy to turn conversations into a visual conversation with photos and videos
SAO PAULO, April 11 Brazil's agricultural statistics agency Conab on Tuesday raised for the fourth time this year its estimate for the country's 2016/17 soybean crop, now seen at 110.2 million tonnes, a 2.4 percent increase from March's forecast.