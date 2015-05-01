UPDATE 3-Chevron profit drops but beats expectations on refining margins

(Adds conference call details, updates trading)
By Ernest Scheyder
May 1 Oil and natural gas producer Chevron Corp
reported a 43 percent drop in quarterly profit on
Friday, though results beat analysts' expectations as cost cuts
and robust refining margins helped offset the impact of tumbling
crude prices.
The help from refining operations mirrored results at large,
integrated peers such as Exxon Mobil Corp and Royal
Dutch Shell, which tend to lean on their refining
divisions for profit during times of cheap oil.
Oil prices have slumped more than 40 percent
since last June amid a glut of global supply, harming Chevron's
division that produces oil and gas, its largest, but helping
profit more than double to $1.42 billion at its refining arm.
A Reuters analysis of industry data, though, shows that this
"refining boom" for the sector isn't likely to last long, and
that producers' best chance for improving profit is higher oil
prices.
"The good thing about the quarter is that it's over," said
Fadel Gheit, an oil analyst at Oppenheimer in New York. "Going
forward, costs will continue to go down and oil prices are
slowly going up, so margins will improve."
Chevron has sold $4 billion in assets so far this year, part
of a broader divestment plan to help fund its dividend from cash
flow.
"We will continue to sell assets when we can generate good
value," Chief Financial Officer Pat Yarrington said on a
conference call with investors. "Maintaining a competitive and
growing dividend is our No. 1 priority."
Shares of the San Ramon, California-based company fell 2.3
percent to $108.48 in afternoon trading.
EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS
The No. 2 U.S. oil company reported net income of $2.57
billion, or $1.37 per share, down from $4.51 billion, or $2.36 a
share, a year earlier, but much better than analysts'
expectations of 79 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Chevron posted a loss in its United States oil production
division, a key indicator that the country is one of its highest
cost areas.
Production grew 4 percent to 2.68 million barrels of oil
equivalent per day, boosted largely by operations in the United
States, Bangladesh and Argentina.
Chevron continued slashing costs during the first quarter,
reducing operating expenses by 9 percent.
The company is renegotiating contracts with nearly 3,000
vendors and expects to wring about $900 million in cost savings
out of them this year, Yarrington said.
