Chevron quarterly profit drops 90 percent

July 31 Oil producer Chevron Corp reported a 90 percent drop in second-quarter profit on Friday as falling oil prices eroded results.

The company posted net income of $571 million, or 30 cents per share, compared with $5.67 billion, or $2.98 per share, in the year-ago period.

Production rose 2 percent to 2.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)