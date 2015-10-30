Chevron quarterly profit drops 64 percent on low oil prices

Oct 30 Chevron Corp, the second-largest U.S.-based oil producer, posted a 64 percent drop in quarterly profit on Friday as cost cuts failed to offset tumbling crude and natural gas prices.

The company reported net income of $2.04 billion, or $1.09 per share, compared with $5.59 billion, or $2.95 per share, in the year-ago period.

Production fell 1 percent to 2.5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)