版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 28日 星期五 20:45 BJT

Chevron quarterly profit drops 35 percent on low oil prices

HOUSTON Oct 28 Oil producer Chevron Corp said on Friday its quarterly profit fell 35 percent due to low crude prices.

The company posted a third-quarter net income of $1.28 billion, or 68 cents per share, compared with $2.04 billion, or $1.09 per share, in the year-ago period.

Production fell about 1 percent to 2.5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐