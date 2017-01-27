UPDATE 4-Chevron profit miss hurts stock, Dow Jones index

(Recasts top of story, adds details from earnings call; updates

By Ernest Scheyder
Jan 27 Helped by rising oil prices, Chevron Corp
swung to a quarterly profit on Friday that still fell
short of analyst expectations, dragging down the company's share
price, and with it, the Dow Jones industrial average
index.
The results showed that Wall Street analysts overestimated
how much the No. 2 U.S. oil producer could improve with cost
cuts in the quarter after two years of lackluster results.
"Sometimes when things are going well, it's not uncommon for
the Street to be optimistic," said Brian Youngberg, an analyst
at Edward Jones.
Since the end of 2014, Chevron has laid off 9.500 employees
and slashed its annual budget to boost results and protect its
dividend, which Chief Executive John Watson said on a Friday
call with investors remained his top priority.
Most layoffs are "behind us," he said.
"The trend of spend is down," Watson said, forecasting the
company will be cash-flow neutral this year. "We've made
remarkable progress bringing our costs down."
Like many U.S. oil producers, Chevron has benefited from the
OPEC oil cartel's move to curtail production, which has helped
lift crude prices in recent months.
The California-based company posted a net income of $415
million, or 22 cents per share, after a net loss of $588
million, or 31 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned 21 cents per
share. By that measure, analysts expected earnings of 64 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Despite missing expectations, Chevron still is seen by many
as a top-notch oil producer.
"The overall investment thesis hasn't changed at all,"
Youngberg said.
Production fell slightly to 2.7 million barrels of oil
equivalent per day.
Earnings rose in the company's upstream segments, which pump
oil and gas, but dropped in the refining segments due to lower
margins and higher taxes.
Chevron's flagship Richmond, Calif., refinery, which is
undergoing a $1 billion renovation, also had downtime during the
quarter, denting profit.
Watson said he expected the company's Wheatstone liquefied
natural gas (LNG) project in Australia to come online this year.
The nearby Gorgon LNG facility has shipped 10 LNG tankers since
Jan. 1, he said.
In the Permian Basin of Texas, where Chevron controls more
than 1 million acres of oil-rich land, the company plans to add
a new drilling rig every 8 weeks, Watson said.
Shares of Chevron fell 2.5 percent to $113.68 in afternoon
trading.
