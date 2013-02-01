BRIEF-Chevron sees 2013 production of 2.65 million boed

Feb 1 Chevron Corp :
* Sees 2013 production of 2.65 million boed, up from 2.61
million boed in 2012
- slide
* Sees Angola lng start-up in 2nd quarter, base business
decline of 4 percent
for 2013 - slide
* CEO says net cash balances will come down this year due to
capital spend,
distributions to shareholders
* CEO says bakken very pricey right now, not sure could make
economics work by
moving in now
* CEO says nearing the end of repair work on Richmond refinery
* CEO says still targeting first quarter start-up for crude
unit
* CEO says had hoped to drill for oil in southern Iraq, but did
not like terms
* CEO says does not expect Brazil's frade field to contribute
materially to
production this year