UPDATE 1-Probe of Chevron Richmond fire finds thinned pipe wall

By Braden Reddall
RICHMOND, Calif., Sept 11 The wall of a pipe
figuring in the investigation of Chevron Corp's Richmond
refinery fire last month had thinned to 20 percent of its
original design thickness, the Chemical Safety Board (CSB) said
on Tuesday.
While the cause of the thinning was not yet certain, Chevron
had recently replaced another pipe in that part of the refinery,
CSB Managing Director Daniel Horowitz said at a city council
meeting in the northern California city.
"We know Chevron was concerned about corrosion in this
section," he said.
The pipe had not been inspected with ultrasound during the
refinery's maintenance shutdown in November 2011, even though
Chevron's own best practice guidelines said it should have been,
Horowitz said.
The Aug. 6 fire at the only crude distillation unit at the
plant, which can process 245,000 barrels of oil per day, meant
thousands of nearby residents had to seek hospital attention
and also caused a spike in regional gasoline prices.
California's second-largest refinery first spewed out a
white vapor cloud that CSB officials said 18 workers had to
escape from, before fire broke out and the cloud was replaced by
a pitch-black plume visible all around San Francisco Bay.
A 4 foot (1.2 meter) section of carbon steel pipe, which had
been carrying a hydrocarbon known as gas oil at a temperature of
about 600 degrees Fahrenheit (315 degrees C), had been sent to a
lab for further study, Horowitz said.
The pipe's wall had thinned to as little as 1/16th of an
inch, versus 5/16th originally, and the thinning had occurred
from the inside, he added.
CSB officials had a new video of the fire outbreak that they
said gave a better view of how the vapor cloud dispersed, and
which was played at the city council meeting, attended by about
50 residents and the refinery's general manager, Nigel Hearne.
Hearne offered no further detail on the investigation or the
potential cause of the fire, but reiterated Chevron's regrets.
"Clearly we fell short of the high standard that we set
ourselves," said Hearne, who took charge of the 110-year-old
refinery this month a year ago.