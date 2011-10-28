UPDATE 1-Chevron scales back work at Richmond refinery

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
* Project will include replacement of hydrogen plant
* Work abandoned on Catalytic reformer, power generation (Adds details, background)
Oct 28 Chevron Corp (CVX.N) said on Friday it
scaled back planned work at its 245,271 barrels-per-day
refinery in Richmond, California.
The company is looking to replace old equipment at the hydrogen plant and will not proceed with replacement of a catalytic reformer unit and power plant, Mike Wirth, executive vice president of downstream and chemicals, said during an earnings call.
"We continue to be committed to investing under the right circumstances in a project there," Wirth said adding his company submitted an application with the new proposal to the City of Richmond in May.
"I can't speculate on when we are going to receive permits or when construction would continue," Wirth added.
The new project revises a 2005 proposal Chevron submitted to state regulators, which a court order halted in summer 2009 after environmentalists filed a lawsuit saying the refinery's environmental impact report was incomplete.
Wirth added that Chevron plans to process more types of crude at its 330,000 bpd refinery in Pascagoula, Mississippi. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Andrea Evans)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.