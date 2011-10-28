UPDATE 1-Chevron scales back work at Richmond refinery

* Project will include replacement of hydrogen plant

* Work abandoned on Catalytic reformer, power generation (Adds details, background)

Oct 28 Chevron Corp ( CVX.N ) said on Friday it scaled back planned work at its 245,271 barrels-per-day refinery in Richmond, California.

The company is looking to replace old equipment at the hydrogen plant and will not proceed with replacement of a catalytic reformer unit and power plant, Mike Wirth, executive vice president of downstream and chemicals, said during an earnings call.

"We continue to be committed to investing under the right circumstances in a project there," Wirth said adding his company submitted an application with the new proposal to the City of Richmond in May.

"I can't speculate on when we are going to receive permits or when construction would continue," Wirth added.

The new project revises a 2005 proposal Chevron submitted to state regulators, which a court order halted in summer 2009 after environmentalists filed a lawsuit saying the refinery's environmental impact report was incomplete.

Wirth added that Chevron plans to process more types of crude at its 330,000 bpd refinery in Pascagoula, Mississippi. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Andrea Evans)