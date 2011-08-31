UPDATE 1-Chevron still talking to Rosneft after Exxon deal

HOUSTON Aug 31 Chevron Corp (CVX.N), the second-largest U.S. oil company, is still talking with Rosneft (ROSN.MM) about potential deals, despite the pact signed between larger rival Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and the Russian state-owned oil company.

"We'll continue to have those discussions," Chevron Chief Executive John Watson told reporters after making a speech in Houston on Wednesday, adding he did not believe the Exxon deal would affect them.

"We're looking for the right opportunity in Russia and they've been welcoming in recent years to Western technology," he added. "I expect you'll see more opportunities with Western companies there."

Rosneft said in June it was talking to Chevron about possible cooperation in the search for Arctic oil, but industry experts say that was not necessarily the same prospects involved in the major deal signed between Exxon and Rosneft on Tuesday. [ID:nL5E7JU1RR] (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston, with additonal reporting by Braden Reddall; editing by Andre Grenon)