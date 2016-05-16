UPDATE 1-Aboitiz interested in Chevron's Indonesian, Philippine geothermal assets

(Adds more comments)
* Aboitiz Power awaiting Chevron's bid terms
* Chevron's Asian geothermal assets worth $3 bln
* Aboitiz talking to potential bid partner
MANILA, May 16 Aboitiz Power Corp, one
of the Philippines' biggest power producers, said it is
interested in acquiring Chevron Corp's Indonesia and
Philippine geothermal assets that are up for sale but wants to
see the terms before making offers.
Chevron's geothermal energy blocks valued - at about $3
billion - have attracted French utility Engie and
Japan's Marubeni Corp, and some Southeast Asian
companies.
Speaking openly for the first time about a possible bid,
Aboitiz Power CEO Erramon Aboitiz told reporters in Manila on
Monday that his company is just waiting for a formal notice from
Chevron and will study the terms.
Chevron is selling assets, cutting jobs globally and
slashing capital spending to save cash and preserve dividends
amid weak oil prices.
"There's no formal documentation yet so we don't know the
terms," Aboitiz Power President Antonio Moraza told reporters
separately after a stockholders' meeting.
"When it comes out we will study it carefully, and we will
most likely want to participate."
It remains unclear whether or not Chevron would offer its
Indonesian and Philippine geothermal assets to bidders in
separate blocks.
"We've heard some rumours that it might be separate," Moraza
said. "I think for Indonesia it will be prudent on our part to
have a partner."
Asked if a potential bidder has approached Aboitiz Power for
a partnership, Moraza said, "Definitely we're talking."
He declined to elaborate.
Aboitiz Power, along with its partners, currently has 44
generation facilities with capacity of about 2,400 megawatts
(MW). Geothermal accounts for 12 percent of that.
Geothermal energy is created by the heat of the earth. It
generates reliable power and emits almost no greenhouse gases.
Two Chevron subsidiaries operate geothermal projects in
Salak and Darajat fields in west Java with capacity of nearly
650 MW.
Chevron has a 40 percent interest in Philippine Geothermal
Production Co, which produces steam energy for third party-owned
geothermal power plants and have a combined capacity of 692 MW.
(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Richard Pullin)