Philippines' Aboitiz Power interested in Chevron's geothermal assets

MANILA May 16 Aboitiz Power Corp, one
of the Philippines' biggest power producers, said on Monday it
would take a look at the Asian geothermal assets that Chevron
will be selling, as it plans to expand its clean energy
portfolio.
Erramon Aboitiz, CEO of Aboitiz Power, said his company is
just waiting for a formal notice of sale from Chevron.
Like many rivals, Chevron is selling assets, cutting jobs
globally and slashing capital spending to save cash in a bid to
preserve its dividend amid weak oil prices. Chevron's Asian
geothermal energy blocks were valued at $3 billion.
