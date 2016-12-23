Indonesia, Philippine groups acquire Chevron's $3 bln geothermal assets

| MANILA
MANILA Dec 23 Philippine property to banking
conglomerate Ayala Corp said on Friday two groups of
companies in which its energy unit has stakes will acquire
Chevron's geothermal assets in Indonesia and the
Philippines, earlier valued at $3 billion.
Ayala, owned by one of the Philippines' richest clans, is
looking to expand its power generation business and is aiming to
boost capacity to up to 2,000 megawatts by 2020, double a
previous plan. It would be its first investment in Indonesia's
power sector.
AC Energy Holdings Inc, as part of the Indonesian and
Philippine groups of companies, has signed share sale and
purchase agreements with the Chevron group composed of Chevron
Global Energy Inc, Union Oil Company of California and their
affiliates, Ayala said in a statement.
Ayala did not disclose the acquisition price but Reuters
reported earlier the assets at stake were valued at about $3
billion.
Chevron is selling assets, cutting jobs globally and
slashing capital spending to save cash in a bid to preserve its
dividend amid weak oil prices.
In Indonesia, Chevron operates the Darajat and Salak
geothermal fields in West Java, with a combined capacity of 235
MW equivalent of steam and 402 MW of electricity.
In the Philippines, Chevron owns 40 percent of the
Philippine Geothermal Production Company Inc, which operates the
Tiwi and MakBan geothermal field in Southern Luzon and supplies
steam to power plants with a combined capacity of around 700 MW.
AC Energy has a 19.8 percent stake in the Indonesian
consortium that also includes Star Energy Group Holdings Pte
Ltd, Star Energy Geothermal Pte Ltd, and Electricity Generating
Public Company Ltd. The Philippine consortium consists
of AC Energy and Star Energy Group Holdings Pte Ltd.
Two other Philippine companies, Energy Development Corp
and Aboitiz Power Corp, were in Chevron's
shortlist of potential buyers, along with Japanese firms
including Marubeni Corp, local media reported last
month.
