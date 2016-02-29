Chevron mulling sale of Asian geothermal assets - Bloomberg

Feb 29 Chevron Corp, the No. 2 U.S. oil producer, is considering a sale of its geothermal assets in Asia, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The company is planning to sell the assets to offset the prolonged slump in oil prices, Bloomberg reported on Monday. (bloom.bg/1TMoHgT) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)