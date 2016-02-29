Chevron mulling sale of Asian geothermal assets - Bloomberg

BRIEF-Neovasc provides update in litigation with Cardiaq
* Neovasc Inc - trial court granted Cardiaq's motion for pre- and post-judgment interest
Feb 29 Chevron Corp, the No. 2 U.S. oil producer, is considering a sale of its geothermal assets in Asia, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.
The company is planning to sell the assets to offset the prolonged slump in oil prices, Bloomberg reported on Monday. (bloom.bg/1TMoHgT) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission began a patent infringement probe on Wednesday after ZiiLabs Inc charged that several firms were importing products to the United States in violation of its patents on graphics processors and DDR memory controllers.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it had made a final finding of dumping of certain imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length (CTL) plate from China.