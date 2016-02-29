版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 29日 星期一 20:05 BJT

Chevron mulling sale of Asian geothermal assets - Bloomberg

Feb 29 Chevron Corp, the No. 2 U.S. oil producer, is considering a sale of its geothermal assets in Asia, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The company is planning to sell the assets to offset the prolonged slump in oil prices, Bloomberg reported on Monday. (bloom.bg/1TMoHgT) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐