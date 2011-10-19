Chevron's capital spending will rise in 2012 - CEO

Oct 19 Chevron Corp (CVX.N), the second-largest
U.S. oil company, plans to increase its capital expenditure
budget in 2012 after investing $26 billion this year, its chief
executive said on Wednesday.
Defending the $19 billion Chevron earned last year, in the
face of political pressure to raise taxes on the industry, CEO
John Watson said $7 billion of the company's 2011 capital
expenditures would be spent on energy projects in the United
States.
"And next year we'll spend even more," Watson said in the
published version of a speech given to the Peterson Institute
for International Economics in Washington, D.C.
He said another large California company, Apple Inc
(AAPL.O), earned about the same as Chevron, with profit margins
twice as large, but an effective tax rate one-third less, at
about 28 percent.
"Yet, we don't hear calls for tax increases on Apple or the
tech sector, nor should we," he added. "There is broad
consensus about the need for tax reform, but it should be
approached equitably and comprehensively, not by singling out
specific industries or sectors."
(Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco. Editing by
Robert MacMillan)