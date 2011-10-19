UPDATE 1-Chevron's capital spending will rise in 2012-CEO

* Chevron budgeted $26 bln in capital expenditure for 2011
* CEO criticizes tax increase calls, US lease sale policy
(Adds CEO comments, background)
WASHINGTON Oct 19 Chevron Corp (CVX.N), the
second-largest U.S. oil company, plans to increase its capital
expenditure budget in 2012 after investing $26 billion this
year, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
Defending the $19 billion Chevron earned last year in the
face of political pressure to raise taxes on the industry CEO
John Watson said $7 billion of the company's 2011 capital
expenditures would be spent on energy projects in the United
States.
"And next year we'll spend even more," Watson said in the
published version of a speech given to the Peterson Institute
for International Economics in Washington, D.C.
The $37 billion Gorgon liquefied natural gas and
carbon-sequestration project in Australia and similar projects
represent continued capital commitments, Watson said during a
question-and-answer session following the speech.
The White House has pressured Congress to end tax breaks
for oil and gas companies, which President Obama included in
the deficit-reduction plan he introduced last month.
Watson said that while another large California company,
Apple Inc (AAPL.O), earned about the same as Chevron, with
profit margins twice as large, its effective tax rate was
one-third less, at about 28 percent.
"Yet, we don't hear calls for tax increases on Apple or the
tech sector, nor should we," he added. "There is broad
consensus about the need for tax reform, but it should be
approached equitably and comprehensively, not by singling out
specific industries or sectors."
Watson criticized the administration's support for
subsidies for renewable fuels, saying that for Chevron to
develop a new fuel resource, "it has to be profitable over
time."
He described the Obama administration's decision to
initiate new lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico, the first
offshore sale since the 2010 BP oil spill, as a positive step,
but said more areas of the Gulf and Alaska should be available
for drilling.
"It's just a beginning," he said. "The best thing we can do
to keep prices down is to invest in energy in this country."
(Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco and Emily
Stephenson in Washington. Editing by Robert MacMillan)