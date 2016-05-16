Chevron Thailand says to cut 800 staff, cut costs by $500 mln

BANGKOK May 16 The Thai unit of U.S. oil firm
Chevron plans to cut 800 staff this year as it looks to
cut costs by half a billion dollars to weather the sharp fall in
global energy prices and weaker demand, the company said on
Monday.
"The cuts will help the company to continue operations in
Thailand," company's president Pairoj Kaweeyanun told reporters
after meeting with Thai energy ministry officials on Monday.
The cuts would take effect on Aug. 1, the company said in
the statement. Chevron aimed to make savings of $500 million in
Thailand this year, Pairoj said.
Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production employs about
2,200 staff and another 1,700 contractors, the statement said.
