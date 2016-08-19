Chevron says no plan to exit Thailand, may keep stake in Myanmar gas field

BANGKOK Aug 19 Chevron is committed to
its Thailand investments despite job cuts that have spurred
rumours of the U.S. oil major's exit, and may keep a Myanmar gas
field stake if no attractive offer is made for the asset, an
executive said in a statement on Friday.
The U.S. oil major - the country's largest oil and gas
producer, supplying more than one-third of its natural gas
demand - operates several exploration and production blocks in
the Gulf of Thailand.
Its main concessions at the Erawan gas field and nearby
blocks are due to expire in 2022, with the Thai military
government planning to put them up for auction next year.
"The core assets that we operate in the Gulf of Thailand are
a core part of Chevron's portfolio and we have intention of it
remaining a core part of our portfolio. We are not leaving
Thailand," Stephen Green, President of Chevron Asia Pacific
Exploration and Production said in the statement.
The government decided earlier this year to put up for
auction oil and gas contracts expiring in 2022-2023 after
activists had protested a proposal to extend the concessions
with existing operators.
Chevron and other license holders will be able to
participate in the sales, and if no other bidders surface, then
Bangkok will negotiate extensions of the concessions with them.
A Chevron spokeswoman said separately that the company has
not decided if it will participate in any auction, and that
"they are willing to work with the government".
Chevron and its partners aim to invest more than 100 billion
baht ($2.9 billion) in 2016 for projects in the Gulf of
Thailand, and are on average drilling 300-400 wells each year to
maintain production levels, according to the statement.
Chevron has also put its Myanmar gas block stakes worth an
estimated $1.3 billion up for sale. Thailand's PTT Exploration
and Production Pcl has said it is keen to make the
purchase.
The offering includes Chevron's 28.3 percent stake in
Yadana, one of three major gas fields in Myanmar that supply to
Thailand, which uses natural gas for nearly 70 percent of its
power generation.
"We are focusing our resources on our operated assets. We're
happy to keep it if the market value of it is not what we think
it should be," Green said in the statement.
Chevron this year laid off more than 800 staff and
contractors in Thailand to cut $500 million in costs to weather
the fall in global oil prices.
Chevron Thailand now employs about 1,600 staff and another
1,300 contractors, the statement said.
($1 = 34.6500 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Tom Hogue)