UPDATE 2-Chevron, Transocean face 2nd $11 bln Brazil lawsuit

* Prosecutor says plans to probe environment, oil regulators
* Suit seeks to block move of profits, equipment from Brazil
* Latest lawsuit over March 4 oil leak in Frade field
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 3 A Brazilian federal
prosecutor o n Tuesday launched his second 20-billion-real
($10.9-billion) lawsuit against U.S. oil company Chevron
and driller Transocean, doubling the stakes against
the companies as critics assailed him as overzealous.
The new lawsuit, the prosecutor's second civil damages case
against the companies in less than five months, is related to an
oil leak discovered in Chevron's offshore Frade field northeast
of Rio de Janeiro on March 4, the Federal Public Prosecutor's
office said in an emailed statement.
The new civil suit -- filed in federal court in Campos,
north of Rio de Janeiro -- also seeks to prevent Chevron and
Transocean from operating in Brazil, transferring Brazilian
profits overseas, obtaining government-backed finance and moving
equipment from the country, the statement said.
The prosecutor said he also plans to investigate Brazilian
national oil regulator ANP and environmental protection agency
Ibama over their handling of the November spill and March leak.
In November, the same prosecutor, Eduardo Santos de
Oliveira, launched initial 20-billion-real lawsuit over an
estimated 3,000-barrel spill in the Frade field.
The November spill was less than 0.1 percent of BP's
2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster in the Gulf of Mexico. The March
spill was even smaller. Neither came close to the shore.
"I can't figure out where he got these numbers from or how
he came up with such a figure, it seems unreal," said Ildo
Sauer, a professor at the University of Sao Paulo's
Electrotenical and Energy Institute and former head of natural
gas and energy at Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras.
Chevron now faces about $22 billion in potential legal
charges from cases launched by Santos de Oliveira alone. That's
more than the $20 billion BP set aside to pay damages and for
its cleanup of its far larger spill in the Gulf of Mexico. It's
about triple the $7.8 billion it agreed to pay a month ago to
more than 100,000 people who said they were hurt by U.S. spill.
In the BP spill 11 died and about 4.9 billion barrels leaked
over three months. In Frade, no one was hurt and the leak was
stopped in four days, according to Chevron.
The amounts being asked of Chevron and Transocean don't
include unspecified damages being sought by Brazil's largest oil
workers' union for the same spill or several hundred million
dollars of fines already levied against the companies by
Brazilian regulators.
Santos de Oliveira, 47, has also filed criminal charges
against Chevron, Transocean and 17 of their employees. The
charges could carry jail terms of up to 31 years.
"Everything suggests that we are operating in an environment
where there is a huge gap in our legal, institutional and
technological ability to deal with and run an offshore oil
industry," Sauer said in an interview.
"Every agency is running off in its own direction,
prosecutors, police, regulators alike," he added. "Much like a
dog without a master: they either starve or do whatever they
like."
Sauer said the companies should be punished if wrongdoing is
proved, but said he believed the government is even more
responsible.
On March 30, Santos de Oliveira told Reuters he plans to
expand his probe to investigate other oil companies in the
Campos Basin, the source of about 80 percent of Brazil's more
than 2.6 million barrels a day of oil and natural gas output.
The biggest operator in the Campos Basin is Petrobras
, Brazil's state-led oil company, which operates 39 of
the 47 producing fields in the region, according to Brazil's oil
regulator, the ANP.
Chevron and its partners in Frade, Petrobras and
Frade Japao, a Japanese group led by Inpex and Sojitz
, asked for and received permission to end operations
temporarily in that field after the March leak.
Chevron owns 52 percent of Frade, Petrobras owns 30 percent
and Frade Japao 18 percent. Petrobras former chief executive
Jose Sergio Gabrielli said last year that Chevron's partners may
have to pay their share of any damages won against Chevron for
actions in Frade.
Chevron said on March 21 that tests showed the March leak
was not from any reservoir it was producing from in the field.
Chevron and Transocean called the previous civil suit and a
criminal case excessive.
An ANP official told a Brazilian Senate committee earlier
this month that the November spill caused no discernable
environmental damage. No oil reached shore and no employees were
injured. The March leak was far smaller and may be the result of
a natural oil seep, Chevron has said.
Both companies have said they have done nothing wrong and
that they are innocent of any crimes.
"Transocean acted responsibly appropriately and quickly
putting safety first. We'll continue to strongly defend our
company, our people and the quality of our services," Transocean
said in a statement.
"The crew did exactly what it was trained to do. They always
maintained control of the well and the rig's equipment worked
perfectly. Once the facts are fully examined, they will
demonstrate that we performed to the highest standards," the
Transocean statement said.
Chevron officials were not immediately available for
comment on the latest lawsuit.
Chevron shares fell 1.2 percent to $107.14 in New York.
Transocean stock fell 3.9 percent to 48.83 Swiss francs.