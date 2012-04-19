UPDATE 2-New prosecutor seeks to stop Chevron Brazil ops

* New prosecutor sign of ongoing aggressive pursuit of
companies
* A near identical request to suspend ops turned down April
11
* Latest action comes after firebrand prosecutor stripped of
cases
By Leila Coimbra and Reese Ewing
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 19 A new prosecutor in the
case against Chevron Corp and drilling firm Transocean
Ltd for an offshore oil spill said Thursday he will
seek to suspend the companies' operations in Brazil, a sign that
he may be just as tough on the companies as his predecessor.
Prosecutor Celso de Albuquerque Silva said he was seeking
the injunction on grounds that the companies' activities are
dangerous to the environment and society. Chevron and Transocean
face a combined $22 billion in lawsuits, and several executives
face prison, because of two incidents in which oil leaked off
Brazil's coast in November and March.
A similar request by a different prosecutor in the same
court was rejected last Wednesday. In that case, the judge said
any suspension was the responsibility of Brazil's national
petroleum agency, and therefore outside the court's
jurisdiction.
Even if the court rejects this latest request, it shows that
Silva may take just as hard a stance against the companies as
the previous prosecutor, Eduardo Santos de Oliveira.
Oliveira was gradually stripped of his involvement in the
cases over the past months. Some analysts had described Oliveira
as overly aggressive, and said that a new prosecutor and other
recent decisions in the companies' favor could signal an easier
road ahead for Chevron and Transocean.
"Brazil has some of the world's strictest environmental
protection laws," said Rio de Janeiro-based energy consultant
Jean Paul Prates. "When a big case gets transferred, the new
prosecutors don't want to seem soft. But over time, this will
rationalize."
Prates said the two fundamental questions that the legal
actions will eventually address will be: What were the
dimensions of the damage of the spill and who was affected.
Chevron said 2,400 barrels were spilled with "no discernable
environmental impact to marine life or human health."
The slick never reached shore and the spill was outside of
Brazil's national territory. Nobody was injured in the accident.
If the courts should accept prosecutor Silva's request to
suspend operations of the two companies, it would have a major
impact on the whole oil sector. Transocean is one of the largest
drilling contractors in Brazil and handles many fields for
state-run oil company Petrobras.
Chevron owns 52 percent of the Frade field, where the
accident occurred, Petrobras owns 30 percent and a Japanese
group led by Inpex Corp and Sojitz Corp owns
18 percent.