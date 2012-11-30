Chevron-Transocoean Brazil spill lawsuit may end soon-prosecutor

RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 30 A Brazilian lawsuit seeking about $20 billion in damages from Chevron Corp and Transocean Ltd for alleged environmental damage from a November 2011 oil spill appears to be heading to a quick negotiated solution, the case's original prosecutor told Reuters on Friday.

Eduardo Santos de Oliveira, a federal prosecutor from Campos, Brazil, said moves to negotiate a solution to the case by colleagues in Rio de Janeiro could deprive Brazil of a multi-billion-dollar fine. The case was moved to Rio from Campos earlier this year.

Oliveira, who is still prosecuting a criminal case against the companies and 17 of their employees for the spill, said he was "disappointed" by the development.