Chevron-Transocoean Brazil spill lawsuit may end soon-prosecutor

RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 30 A Brazilian lawsuit
seeking about $20 billion in damages from Chevron Corp
and Transocean Ltd for alleged environmental damage from
a November 2011 oil spill appears to be heading to a quick
negotiated solution, the case's original prosecutor told Reuters
on Friday.
Eduardo Santos de Oliveira, a federal prosecutor from
Campos, Brazil, said moves to negotiate a solution to the case
by colleagues in Rio de Janeiro could deprive Brazil of a
multi-billion-dollar fine. The case was moved to Rio from Campos
earlier this year.
Oliveira, who is still prosecuting a criminal case against
the companies and 17 of their employees for the spill, said he
was "disappointed" by the development.