Chevron still interested in Ukraine project, CEO says

MIDLAND, Texas May 28 Chevron Corp
remains interested in developing shale gas deposits in western
Ukraine and is monitoring closely the development of relations
with Russia, Chief Executive John Watson said on Wednesday.
"In principle, we'd like to invest in Ukraine," Watson said
in an interview with several reporters after Chevron's annual
shareholder meeting in Midland, Texas. "It would be good for the
country."
Last fall the company signed a $10 billion deal to develop
Ukraine's Olesska field, which is estimated to hold enough
natural gas to supply the European Union's needs for three
years.
The agreement is designed to unfold slowly over 50 years,
with an initial investment by Chevron in the next two or three
years of only $350 million for exploration work.
Watson said he nor any Chevron staff member has yet to speak
with Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine's president-elect, about the
project.
