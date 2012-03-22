版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 23日 星期五 03:34 BJT

Brazil oil regulator say Chevron not negligent

BRASILIA, March 22 Brazil's oil regulator ANP said on Thursday that its nearly finished report on the accident and oil spill at U.S. oil company Chevron's Frade field in November would not include the word "negligent".

