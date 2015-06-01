Z Energy picks up Chevron New Zealand operations for $556 million

WELLINGTON, June 2 New Zealand petrol retailer Z
Energy Ltd said on Tuesday it plans to acquire Chevron
Corp's downstream operations in the country as the U.S.
energy company unloads assets in the region in response to
falling oil prices and struggling margins.
Under the NZ$785 million ($556.41 million) deal, Z Energy
will pick up all of the roughly 150 Caltex service stations and
70 truck fuelling stations operated by Chevron, along with its
lubricant interests, adding to Z Energy's 210 Z service
stations.
"The acquisition is ... a great fit with our longer term
market growth strategy," Z Energy Chief Executive Officer Mike
Bennetts said in a statement, adding that the company would
operate the two brands separately.
"Caltex is a successful and highly attractive business in
New Zealand and the acquisition means we can use the scale of
the combined operation for the expanded supply of biodiesel to a
broader market."
The transaction, which is being advised by Goldman Sachs,
will be financed through a combination of existing cash,
committed term debt and standby facilities, and an underwritten
pro rata equity raising of NZ$185 million closer to the
settlement date.
The announcement follows the U.S. petrol company's block
sale last week of its 11.4 percent stake in the Refining NZ, the
country's only oil refinery, which raised around NZ$80 million.
Earlier this year, Chevron sold its entire stake in
ASX-listed Caltex Australia Chevron in a block sale worth A$4.7
billion ($3.57 billion).
($1 = 1.4108 New Zealand dollars)
($1 = 1.3156 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu. Editing by Andre Grenon)