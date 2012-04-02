UPDATE 1-Chevron Phillips to expand Cedar Bayou plant

April 2 Chevron Phillips Chemical Co will build
a new facility at its Cedar Bayou plant in Texas to produce
components for plastics used for film, pipe, detergent bottles
and food and beverage containers, the company said on Monday.
The plant will produce up to 250,000 metric tons per year of
1-hexene, which is a component of polyethylene, the company
said, and is expected to start up in the first quarter of 2014.
The company had previously said it planned to add new
ethylene capacity to the Cedar Bayou complex that would benefit
from the new supplies of natural gas liquids coming from shale
fields.
Chevron Phillips Chemical is a 50-50 partnership between
Chevron Corp and ConocoPhillips.