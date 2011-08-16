Chi-X Europe latest to commit to clearing choice

* Chi-X Europe to offer EMCF, EuroCCP, LCH and X-Clear next
year
* Choice will cut clearing costs - Chi-X Europe CEO Alasdair
Haynes
By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, Aug 16 Chi-X Europe has become the
latest European trading venue to offer clients a choice of
clearing provider, in a move the region's top investment banks
hope will dramatically cut the cost of trading European shares.
Chi-X Europe, the largest pan-European equities market, said
on Tuesday it will allow clients to choose between current
provider EMCF, and EuroCCP, LCH.Clearnet and SIX X-Clear from
Jan. 1 via a model known as interoperability.
"Full four-way interoperability has always been one of our
key goals and this will further improve efficiencies in
pan-European equities trading," chief executive Alasdair Haynes
said.
Clearing houses sit between trading firms and their
partners, holding cash which the clearers use to refund any
parties left out of pocket by a counterparty default, as was the
case when Lehman Brothers collapsed in 2008.
Europe's trading venues have until recently had exclusive
relationships with clearing houses, angering clients who have
long complained there was no competitive pressure on the
clearers to cap fees.
But last month platforms Bats Europe, which aims to buy
Chi-X Europe subject to regulatory approval, and UBS MTF, a
system owned by the Swiss bank, became the first to support
multiple clearers through interoperability.
Interoperability enables trading firms to move business from
one clearing house to another seamlessly and consolidate their
flow with one clearer, effectively pitching the various
providers into direct competition for the first time.
UBS offered a choice between EuroCCP and X-Clear while Bats
supported "preferred" interoperability -- a compromise where its
main clearer EMCF remains the default provider and only EuroCCP,
LCH and X-Clear compete head-to-head.
But Chi-X Europe plans to offer next year "true"
interoperability between the four clearers, including EMCF, in a
coup for Chi-X that is likely to set a precedent for rivals as
they develop their clearing plans.
Traders welcomed the Chi-X news, saying that clearing fees
account for as much as a third of the total cost of doing
business in Europe, and interoperability could cut this in half,
saving large trading houses tens of millions of euros a year.
"We believe competition and choice will drive down clearing
costs and make the European market an even more attractive place
to trade," said Haynes.
The commitments by Chi-X Europe, Bats Europe and UBS MTF
throw down the gauntlet to Europe's largest exchanges -- the
London Stock Exchange , Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) and
NYSE Euronext -- which have not detailed their
interoperability plans.
Chi-X Europe, which is owned by its clients, is the largest
pan-European trading platform, with a European market share of
16 percent compared with the LSE's Turquoise, which has 6.2
percent, and Bats' 5.1 percent, Thomson Reuters data shows.
The U.K.'s Office of Fair Trading referred the planned
takeover of Chi-X Europe by Bats Europe owner Bats Global
Markets to the British Competition Commission in June, delaying
a decision to at least the end of the year.
(EDiting by David Cowell)