Chi-X indexes hike pressure on futures markets

By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, Oct 3 Exchange Chi-X Europe has taken a
vital step to challenging Europe's top futures markets,
including Deutsche Boerse's (DB1Gn.DE) Eurex and NYSE Euronext's
Liffe, by launching indices on which rival products will
be based.
Chi-X Europe, which is owned by the region's largest banks
and brokers, said on Monday it has launched four new European
stock indexes in partnership with U.S.-based index house Russell
Investments.
The move reflects the frustration of Chi-X Europe and its
Chief Executive Alasdair Haynes that Chi-X has been denied
access to the benchmark indexes owned by the region's national
exchanges, with which Chi-X competes for trading.
"We strongly believe that, until now, competition has been
lacking in the pan-European indexing field," said Haynes.
Chi-X Europe has emerged in just four years as the largest
single pan-European stock market, handling nearly a fifth of
European share trading on an average day.
The firm has won business from Europe's top exchanges with
state-of-the-art systems and low fees, a model that Haynes said
he will adopt when he launches futures trading, though he did
not say when this will be.
Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext, which are awaiting
regulatory clearance to proceed with their $9 billion merger,
have between them more than 90 percent of European-listed
futures trading, sparking concerns over competition.
Chi-X Europe itself is a takeover target for U.S.-owned
rival Bats Global Markets but the transaction is awaiting
approval from the British competition commission, which is set
to make its ruling in December.
(Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)