Chi-X indexes hike pressure on futures markets

By Luke Jeffs

LONDON, Oct 3 Exchange Chi-X Europe has taken a vital step to challenging Europe's top futures markets, including Deutsche Boerse's (DB1Gn.DE) Eurex and NYSE Euronext's Liffe, by launching indices on which rival products will be based.

Chi-X Europe, which is owned by the region's largest banks and brokers, said on Monday it has launched four new European stock indexes in partnership with U.S.-based index house Russell Investments.

The move reflects the frustration of Chi-X Europe and its Chief Executive Alasdair Haynes that Chi-X has been denied access to the benchmark indexes owned by the region's national exchanges, with which Chi-X competes for trading.

"We strongly believe that, until now, competition has been lacking in the pan-European indexing field," said Haynes.

Chi-X Europe has emerged in just four years as the largest single pan-European stock market, handling nearly a fifth of European share trading on an average day.

The firm has won business from Europe's top exchanges with state-of-the-art systems and low fees, a model that Haynes said he will adopt when he launches futures trading, though he did not say when this will be.

Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext, which are awaiting regulatory clearance to proceed with their $9 billion merger, have between them more than 90 percent of European-listed futures trading, sparking concerns over competition.

Chi-X Europe itself is a takeover target for U.S.-owned rival Bats Global Markets but the transaction is awaiting approval from the British competition commission, which is set to make its ruling in December. (Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)