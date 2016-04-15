U.S. FDA rejects Chiasma's drug to treat growth disorder

April 15 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday rejected Chiasma Inc's drug to treat adults with a type of growth disorder.

The drug, Mycapssa, was being evaluated in patients with acromegaly, a growth disorder which can result in serious illness and premature death.

Chiasma said it was reviewing the FDA communication and would provide an update on Monday.

Chiasma's stock was halted. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)