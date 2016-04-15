U.S. FDA rejects Chiasma's drug to treat growth disorder

BRIEF-CVC Capital Partners to sell Leslie's Holdings
* Agreed to sell Leslie's Holdings to l Catterton and an affiliate of GIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 15 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday rejected Chiasma Inc's drug to treat adults with a type of growth disorder.
The drug, Mycapssa, was being evaluated in patients with acromegaly, a growth disorder which can result in serious illness and premature death.
Chiasma said it was reviewing the FDA communication and would provide an update on Monday.
Chiasma's stock was halted. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Agreed to sell Leslie's Holdings to l Catterton and an affiliate of GIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 signs letter of intent to create market-leading business process outsourcing platform
* Entered into a confidentiality agreement with Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc pertaining to BCEI's chapter 11 proceeding