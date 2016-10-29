CORRECTED-UPDATE 5-American Airlines jet catches fire on takeoff at Chicago airport

(Corrects paragraph 9 to say fire started on right side, not
left)
By Timothy Mclaughlin
CHICAGO Oct 28 The engine of an American
Airlines jet caught fire as the aircraft was about to
depart Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Friday,
prompting the crew to abort takeoff and evacuate passengers via
emergency chutes, authorities said.
No serious injuries were reported in the incident, which
occurred just hours before a similar, unrelated mishap in Fort
Lauderdale, Florida, where the landing gear of a FedEx
cargo plane collapsed, sparking a fire that was quickly
extinguished.
The company later said the FedEx pilots were safe.
American Airlines Flight 383, a Boeing 767 bound for
Miami with 161 passengers and a crew of nine, was headed down an
O'Hare runway at about 2:30 p.m. CDT (1930 GMT) when the
right-side engine of the twin-engine jet burst into flames,
authorities said.
Footage from Chicago's ABC News affiliate station, WLS-TV,
showed the idled plane on the ground with flames and large
clouds of black smoke billowing from its right side and
emergency slides deployed on the left side. Passengers milled
about watching the blaze as fire trucks pumped water on the
flames.
Timothy Sampey, assistant deputy fire commissioner for
airport operations, said the mishap could have been much worse.
The plane was fully loaded with 43,000 pounds (19,504 kg)
of jet fuel, which was leaking when fire crews reached the jet,
Sampey told a news conference later.
"So they had a heavy volume of fire on both the engine and
the entire wing," he said. "This could have been absolutely
devastating if it happened later."
Sampey confirmed the incident began with a fire in the
right-side engine.
The Federal Aviation Administration initially said the pilot
aborted takeoff after reporting a blown-out tire.
The airline said seven passengers and one flight attendant
were taken to a hospital for evaluation of minor injuries.
Inside the aircraft after it came to a stop, frantic
passengers shouted at each other to hurry while making their way
down the aisle to an emergency exit slide, as seen in a video
posted on Facebook by Hector Gustavo Cardenas, who was on the
plane.
The incident forced the closure of at least three of the
airport's eight runways, the city Aviation Department said.
By about two hours after the incident, the airport had
experienced 130 delays of departing flights and 170 inbound
flights, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.com
As the mishap unfolded, tower controllers at O'Hare began
ordering inbound aircraft to abort their landing approaches and
"go around," initially closing all runways so emergency vehicles
could reach the stricken aircraft, according to audio recordings
of the main tower frequency posted by the website liveatc.net.
Asked by the pilot of one inbound plane to explain the
maneuver, a tower controller is heard on the recordings saying:
"Vehicles have rights to all the runways right now because an
American engine burst into flame on the rollout."
Operations later resumed on the north side of O'Hare
airport, one of the world's busiest, according to web tracking
sites and a live feed of tower conversations from liveatc.net.
