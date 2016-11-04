U.S. blames American Airlines fire on engine failure

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Nov 4 The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said Friday an Oct. 28 fire in American Airlines Flight 383 was sparked by the uncontained failure of the right engine as the plane was in the process of taking off.
Pilots applied the brakes to the Boeing 767 bound for Miami and did not complete the take off. The engine failure prompted a fuel leak that resulted in a pool fire under the right wing. The incident led to the emergency evacuation of 161 passengers and nine crew members, while no serious injuries were reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.