Privately sold junk-rated Chicago school bonds could go public

CHICAGO, Sept 6 Municipal bond investors may get
a shot at $150 million of junk-rated bonds issued by the Chicago
Board of Education if the bank that purchased the bonds in July
decides to launch a public offering amid financial uncertainties
for the school district.
Brian Marchiony, a spokesman for J.P. Morgan Securities,
which acquired the bonds in a private placement, declined to
comment on Tuesday beyond the disclosure in an official
statement released by the school board on Friday that the bank
may sell the bonds.
The 30-year general obligation bonds were sold with a 6.5
percent coupon and 7.25 percent initial yield, which was 513
basis points over Municipal Market Data's benchmark triple-A
scale. The wide spread was indicative of the big market penalty
paid by the cash-strapped Chicago Public Schools (CPS) to sell
debt.
The bonds' official statement showed that the nation's
third-largest public school system, which began its new school
year on Tuesday, remains under fiscal stress, projecting to end
fiscal 2017 on June 30 with a slim cash balance of $30.5
million.
That balance takes into account that the district's $5.46
billion operating budget will include $215 million from Illinois
that is tied to the uncertain enactment of state-wide pension
reforms. It also relies on $31 million in savings if the Chicago
Teachers Union (CTU) reverses its opposition to a CPS plan to
have teachers pay more toward their pensions.
The district is struggling with escalating pension payments
that will jump to $720.2 million this fiscal year from $676
million in fiscal 2016, as well as drained reserves and debt
dependency.
CPS expects to begin short-term cash flow borrowing of about
$325 million this week, followed by $150 million in early
October, according to the official statement. The board of
education in August approved up to $1.55 billion of short-term
debt in fiscal 2017.
The document also warns of a possible teachers' strike that
could affect state aid revenue if the school year is shortened.
CTU President Karen Lewis said in her back-to-school message
on Monday that teachers will not work another year without a
contract and that negotiations are a priority. The union's
contract expired on June 30 of last year. Its last prolonged
strike occurred in 2012.
