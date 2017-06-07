JPMorgan to purchase new debt for struggling Chicago schools

CHICAGO, June 7 The Chicago Public Schools (CPS)
said it tapped JPMorgan as the winning bidder for an up
to $396.5 million note deal aimed at keeping the cash-strapped
district afloat.
The award of the notes purchase to JPMorgan Chase & Co is
subject to final negotiation, according to a CPS statement on
Wednesday.
The Chicago Board of Education approved the debt sale last
month as a way to avoid ending the current school year early and
to help make a $721 million pension payment due to its teachers'
retirement system at the end of this month.
Escalating pension payments have led to drained reserves,
debt dependency and junk bond ratings for the nation's
third-largest public school system.
JPMorgan, which CPS selected as the winning bidder for the
notes, has lent the school system more than $1 billion through
tax anticipation notes deals over the last few years.
While the district pledged future property tax collections
for those deals, the new borrowing is secured by about $467
million of CPS' delayed grant funding from the state of
Illinois, which is struggling through a second-straight fiscal
year without a complete budget.
The district's already shaky finances took a major hit with
Republican Governor Bruce Rauner's December veto of legislation
that would have funneled $215 million in state funds to CPS to
help it make the fiscal 2017 pension payment.
